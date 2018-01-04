Atiku Condemns Killings in Rivers, Kaduna, Borno

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President and returnee chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has added his voice to the fresh cases of killings in Rivers and Kaduna States, describing the incidents as unacceptable.

The former number two man regretted the cycle of blood-letting that has led to the loss of precious lives across the country.

Atiku Abubakar in a statement emanated from his Abuja media office Wednesday, said the killings in those states, and other senseless killings and reprisal bloodletting that have preceded them in the past across our country was ungodly, a throwback to the stone age, and a hindrance to the promotion of peace and unity in the country.

Atiku who also condemned early morning suicide bombing attack, last Wednesday at Gamboru Mosque in Borno, barely three days into the New Year, stressed that the diversity of Nigeria remained one of its strongest points, reminding leaders of all persuasion and at all levels to ensure that they promote the things that unite us rather than those that create divisions.

“That the Almighty in His Wisdom made us a nation of different tongues and tribes; made us Africa’s most populous nation with more than 300 tribes is no accident. If well enhanced, our diversity should be our biggest strength.

“There cannot be development when innocent lives are being lost in a seemingly endless cycle of attacks and reprisals. While we should hold every life as precious, it is more painful that the victims of these attacks are women and youths – the demography that we depend upon to drive development” the ex-VP stressed.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the dead, Atiku urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the New Year to reflect on the needless killings and to resolve to live in peace and harmony.

