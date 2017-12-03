Bank W’s Wedding Didn’t Outshine Mine –Oritsefemi Replies Critics

Photo: Oritsefemi and wife

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After his society wedding two weeks ago, with Nabilah, the ‘‘Double Wahala For Deadi Body” remix master Oritsefemi has counseled the social media hawks to save themselves some stress and stop the needless comparison of his union with his wife with another colleague – Bankole Wellington- Banky W.

While Femi’s nuptial tie held in Nigeria, Banky W hooked with his heartthrob – Nollywood actress, Remi Adesua in South Africa, both held on Saturday, November 20, 2017.

Femi who said he was not aware that Banky W also wedded the same day he did until after the event, declared complacently that liking the two events was a fruitless exercise, as he had what he wanted and completely felt fulfilled. Reacting to the development, Femi stressed: “My wedding was well attended by highly respected people in the society. I don’t see any comparison because Banky even had his own in South Africa while mine was in Nigeria”.

“Banky’s wedding did not outshine mine. Although I did not follow what was happening on the social media, I was told that my wedding trended on Twitter. I feel it was more fun for us that we got married on the same day and we were keeping people busy on the Internet.

“The Internet almost went crazy for both weddings. I don’t see any problem with it. Entertainers don’t see such as a competition but it is the fans that always start such comparison.

“All I know is that both weddings went well, they were classy and it would go down in history as one of the most talked about weddings of 2017. I congratulate Banky W on his wedding and wish him and his bride blessings,” Femi restated.

