Bayelsa Government Assures Residents of Potable Water Soon

…Sets Commissioning Date for Water Projects

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Government says, the people of the State would soon be enjoying portable drinking water.

Addressing Government House correspondents on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso Markson disclosed that, the decision to provide potable drinking water for Bayelsans was part of the resolutions reached by the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Government House, Yenagoa.

Mr Iworiso Markson noted that, it is the desire of the government to ensure that, portable water is delivered to every part of the state as soon as possible, pointing out that, a number of projects have been completed by the ministry of Water Resources, both in the state capital and the Local Government Areas.

According to him, most of the water projects would be ready for commissioning in the next two months in the different parts of the State.

He also restated the commitment of council to the welfare workers at the state and Local Governments levels, stressing that, the ongoing public sector reforms are not aimed at witch- hunting anybody or group of workers, but intended to transform the state and Local government workers to be the best in the country in terms of service delivery.

The council assured workers with genuine cases not to entertain fear, adding that, no proper worker will be removed, while whatever that is due anyone will be given back once the person is cleared.

Also present at the post Executive Council briefing were the Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Hon. Agatha Goma, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs Vivian Mamah.

