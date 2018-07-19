Bayelsa Government Begins Final Work On Airport Project

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government says its multi billion naira international airport is one of the legacy projects that will change the economic fortunes of the state and bring about prosperity for the people.

The airport which is over 95 percent complete will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari next month.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson came out with this on Thursday while conducting some journalists around the airport.

Iworiso-Markson said the airport will create massive job opportunities for Bayelsans and will be a leading investment destination as well as a hub for business when it becomes fully operational.

‘’There will be more business opportunities, more investment opportunities and more revenue. It is indeed a dream come through for us as a government. We are so excited about this project because of the massive benefits the state and our people will derive from it.

‘’The airport is a testament of the commitment and dedication of the restoration government of His Excellency to open up this state and show to the world our huge potential. This is the heart of the Niger Delta, this is the Jerusalem of the Ijaw Nation and this airport will give us a new narrative’’.

‘’I want our people to know that this is not politics, it is development, and we have often said that we don’t play politics with development. This airport will be used by both PDP and APC members, so nobody should politicize this project’’.

The Bayelsa Government spokesman stated that the airport is fully funded by the state government after the federal government pulled out from an earlier agreement which would have seen it provide counterpart funds for the construction of the terminal building, control tower, hangar and fire bay.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Seriake Dickson for his vision and foresight, noting that it takes only a serious leader like him to carry out an ambitious project like the airport even in a recession.

On his part, the Managing Director of Bayelsa Airline, Capt. Henry Ungbuku said with a 3.5 kilometer runway which is the longest in the whole of West Africa is capable of receiving the biggest aircraft.

He informed that with some of the best and latest security equipments that has ‎been installed, the Bayelsa International Airport will be one of the safest airports in Nigeria.

‎Ungbuku assured that test flight operations will commence on August 20ahead of the commissioning billed for the 27th of August.

