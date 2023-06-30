Why Nigerians Should Pray For My Success — President Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians to pray for him for the success of his administration.

Tinubu made this known on Thursday at the palace of Adedotun Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland, in Ogun state.The former Lagos State governor talked about his commitment to bringing positive change to the country and he can only do this through prayers and support of all.

“What I ask for is prayers that will help the country and be determined to help the country, to steer the ship of the nation, build a positive team for the country and deliver on all promises we made,” he said.

“The hope is recharged, it is here. That hope will never fade. I am here still making that pledge of the campaign promise.

“Let’s be united, purposeful, no distractions. We will arrive at a positive destination for this country.



“It is only in our hands to make history and I promise that by the grace of God Almighty, we shall reap the fruits of our labour.

“Nigeria will see positive changes as we move along.”

He pleaded with Nigerians to bear with him and go through recent policy changes which he described as “baby steps of pain”.

“Just go through these baby steps of pain. Me too, I’m taking baby steps as the president. Not marching in a hurry. Being ready to listen, maintain an open door policy. Let the freedom flow, let confidence return to Nigeria,” Tinubu said.



“This country is the only country we have. I’ve been a refugee. I know what it means to be a refugee in another country and my green-back passport is what I still have now. I know what it is.

“So, please, we need your prayers, support, interventions to get our people’s change of mind so that the economy, prosperity of this country being opened up will affect everyone of you positively.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



