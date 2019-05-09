W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Beckham Gets 6-Month Driving Ban For Using Phone

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Thursday, May 9th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former England national football team captain David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months after admitting on Thursday to using his mobile phone while driving.

Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, admitted using his mobile phone as he drove his Bentley through central London in November last year.

The 44-year-old was sentenced at the Bromley Magistrates Court.

Famous for his devastating free-kicks, Beckham captained England 59 times and scored in three FIFA World Cups before retiring from international duty in 2009.

He also featured for LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), before he stopped playing club football in 2013.

Beckham is currently setting up a Major League Soccer (MLS) team in Miami.

He is married to Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl turned luxury fashion designer.(Reuters/NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=48279

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/beckham-gets-6-month-driving-ban-for-using-phone/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

Zenith Bank Advertisement

FirstBank ADVERTISEMENT

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts