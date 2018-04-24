Benue Massacre: Buhari Describes Attack As “Vile And Satanic”

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned Tuesday killing of two Catholic Priests and 17 other worshippers at a church in Ukpor-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue.

Buhari in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, described the killings as “vile and satanic”.

Mr. President condoled with the government and people of Benue, Mbalom community, the Bishop, Priests and members of the St Ignatius’ Catholic Church in the state.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the government and people of Benue State, the Mbalom community, and especially the Bishop, priests and members of the St Ignatius’ Catholic Church, whose premises was the unfortunate venue of the heinous killings by gunmen.

“This latest assault on innocent persons is particularly despicable. Violating a place of worship, killing priests and worshippers is not only vile, evil and satanic, it is clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting” the President alleged.

President Buhari stressed that the country would not bow to the machinations of evildoers, and vowed that the assailants would be hunted down and made to pay for the sacrilege committed.

