Bomb Explosion Rocks Enugu Community As Police Begin Investigation

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Okpatu village, Okwojo Ngwo, in Udi council area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, were on Thursday thrown into apprehension, following a bomb explosion that rocked the area.

However, the state police command says it has begun full scale investigation into the incident which occurred in an uncompleted building, belonging to one Ajuluchukwu.

It said the investigation is being carried out by operatives of the state criminal intelligence and investigations Department.

According to its Spokesman, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to African Examiner on Thursday in Enugu, said “the explosion occurred in the early hours of Thursday 28/9/17 inside the said building.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police Danmallam Mohammed who promptly visited the scene of the incident with some key officers of the command and operatives of the explosives ordinance Department in order to conduct on the spot assessment of the incident,has described it as as “unfortunate.”

He advised the people to be law abiding at all times and never to take laws into their hands., calling on members of the public to promptly report any threat to security of their environment to the nearest police station for necessary action.

The Commissioner hinted that building and entire area has been rendered safe by the operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Department who also are carrying out analysis of the incident.

Please follow and like us: