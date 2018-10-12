W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Atiku Picks Peter Obi As Running Mate

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, October 12th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi has been selected as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 general election.

African Examiner gathered that Mr Obi emerged as the preferred choice of both the party and the candidate after series of consultations with stakeholders within and outside the party.

Mr Peter Obi was born July 19. 1961 in Onitsha. He was a two-term governor of Anambra state and had a successful tenure in office.

More soon…

 

 

