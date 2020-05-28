BREAKING: IGP Redeploys Edo, Ondo, Oyo, 9 Other Police Commissioners

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting and redeployment of Police Commissioners in Edo, Ondo and Oyo States.

The development is contained in a statement issued Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

The release reads in part:

“The IGP has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to Commands/Formations as follows: Edo State, CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo; Osun State, CP Undie J. Adie; Bauchi State CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko; Ebonyi State, CP Philip Sule Maku; Gombe State, CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu; Ondo State, CP Bolaji Amidu Salami; Oyo State, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu; Eastern Port, CP Evelyn T. Peterside; Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD), CP Okon Etim Ene; Airport Command, CP Bello Maikwashi; and Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos), CP Olukolu Tairu Shina.”

“The IGP also enjoins the citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them to succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.

“The IGP charges the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors particularly in the implementation of community policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety, and general crime-fighting.”

However, no reason was given for the redeployment.

It would be recalled that the IGP recently ordered the redeployment of Rivers State CP, following the controversies that trailed the arrest and detention of some oil workers who entered the state during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, on the order of Governor Nyesome Wike.