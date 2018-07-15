BREAKING: INEC Declares Fayemi as Ekiti Governor-Elect

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC early hours of Sunday declared Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of Saturday Ekiti Governorship election.

The Chief Returning Officer of the election and Vice Chancellor VC of the University of Ibadan UI, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, announced the official final results at the State Collation centre, in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital..

Prof. Olayinka announced that the APC candidate polled a total of 197,459 votes against his rival and the candidate of the PDP, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka who garnered 178,121 votes.

In all, Dr. Fayemi won in 12 out of the 16 LGAs of the South West State, leaving Prof. Olusola-Eleka to clinch the remaining four LGAs.

The Returning Officer also announced that a total of 403,451 votes was cast with 384,594 valid votes. However, there were 18,857 voided votes.

INEC has earlier put the total registered voters in the State at 913,334. Out of this number, the electoral body said only 630,000 have collected their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs.

The State has a total of 177 wards out of which there are 2,195 polling units.

Dr. Fayemi was the Executive Governor of Ekiti State between 2011 and 2014. He was ousted by the outgoing Governor Fayose in the State June 2014 Gubernatorial poll.

