W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: SEC DG, 2 other Management Staff  Suspended over Alleged Financial Fraud

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, November 29th, 2017

Photo: Suspended SEC DG, Mr. Mounir Gwarzo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has suspended the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, from Office.

The suspension is to allow unhindered investigation of several allegations of financial impropriety leveled against the Director-General and two other management staff of the commission.

A statement issued in Abuja by the Ministry of Finance stated that Mr Gwarzo was suspended along side two other management staff of the Commission – Mr. Abdulsalam Naif Habu, Head of Media Division and Mrs. Anastasia Omozele Braimoh, Head of Legal Department.

The statement reads in part:

“The Honourable Minister has set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry (API) to investigate and determine the culpability of the Director-General.

“She has directed the suspended SEC Director-General to immediately handover to the most senior officer at the Commission, pending the conclusion of investigation by the API.”

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=41780

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/breaking-sec-dg-2-other-management-staff-suspended-over-alleged-financial-fraud/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

FirstBank – advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts