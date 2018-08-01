Buhari Begins 10-Day Working Holiday in London Friday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to London on a 10-day working holiday.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr. Femi Adesina the holiday will commence on Friday, August 3, 2018.

The President has earlier in the day attended the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Please follow and like us: