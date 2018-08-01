W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Begins 10-Day Working Holiday in London Friday

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, August 1st, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to London on a 10-day working holiday.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr. Femi Adesina the holiday will commence on Friday, August 3, 2018.

The President has earlier in the day attended the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

 

Classified Adverts