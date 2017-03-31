W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Names Nigeria’s Ambassadors to African Union,  United Nations in New York, Geneva

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, March 31st, 2017

Picture caption: President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate deployment of four out of the newly appointed Ambassadors-Designate.

Those deployed are as follows:

Professor Tijjani Bande, (Kebbi State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the  United Nations Headquarters in New York

Itegboje Sunday Samson  (Edo State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Deputy  Representative, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the  United Nations Headquarters in New York

Kadiri Ayinla Audu, (Kwara State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative  to the Permanent  Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Offices in Geneva

Bankole A. Adeoye, (Ogun State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Embassy of Nigeria/Permanent Mission to the African Union  in Addis Ababa.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38683

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/buhari-names-nigerias-ambassadors-to-african-union-united-nations-in-new-york-geneva/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

JAMB: Advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts