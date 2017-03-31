Buhari Names Nigeria’s Ambassadors to African Union,  United Nations in New York, Geneva

Buhari Names Nigeria’s Ambassadors to African Union, United Nations in New York, GenevaFeatured, Latest News, News Friday, March 31st, 2017
Picture caption: President Muhammadu Buhari
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate deployment of four out of the newly appointed Ambassadors-Designate.
Those deployed are as follows:
Professor Tijjani Bande, (Kebbi State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Headquarters in New York
Itegboje Sunday Samson (Edo State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Deputy Representative, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Headquarters in New York
Kadiri Ayinla Audu, (Kwara State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Offices in Geneva
Bankole A. Adeoye, (Ogun State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Embassy of Nigeria/Permanent Mission to the African Union in Addis Ababa.
