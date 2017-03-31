Buhari Names Nigeria’s Ambassadors to African Union, United Nations in New York, Geneva

Picture caption: President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate deployment of four out of the newly appointed Ambassadors-Designate.

Those deployed are as follows:

Professor Tijjani Bande, (Kebbi State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Headquarters in New York

Itegboje Sunday Samson (Edo State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Deputy Representative, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Headquarters in New York

Kadiri Ayinla Audu, (Kwara State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Offices in Geneva

Bankole A. Adeoye, (Ogun State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Embassy of Nigeria/Permanent Mission to the African Union in Addis Ababa.

