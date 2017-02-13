Buhari Sets to Speak With US President Donald Trump

By Ayo Balogun

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari who is presently on vacation in the United kingdom (UK) is expected to speak today (Monday) with his United States (US) counterpart, Mr. Donald Trump.

Indication to this emerged from the President’s SA on New Media Bashir Ahmad via his twitter handle: @BashirAhmaad. He tweeted: ‘’President @MBuhari will speak to @POTUS, @realDonaldTrump today at 3:45 pm (Nigerian Time) from his London residence’’.

President Buhari left Nigeria January 19, 2017 on annual vacation. He was scheduled to return February 5 and resume work the following day, but extended his stay in the UK to receive the result of tests his doctors advised him to do while undergoing medical check up.

The tweet however did not disclose the focus of the conversation between the two leaders.

Speculations about Buhari’s death and terminal illness have not abated since he had traveled out of Nigeria.

Still, his Media aides and top government officials as well as his APC ruling party chieftains have insisted that Buhari is hale and hearty.

