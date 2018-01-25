Buhari to Discuss Anti-Corruption With African Leaders in Addis Ababa

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday leave Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to participate in the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

Buhari, according to his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Mr. Femi Adesina, is scheduled to make a presentation on anti-corruption.

The President who is also billed to hold bilateral meetings with some of his fellow African Heads of Government on issues of common interests is being joined by some top government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami and Minister of Interior, Gen. (retd) Abdulrahman Danbazau.

Others in the Mr. President’s entourage are: the Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika; National Security Adviser, Mr. Babagana Monguno and the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

The President, who was engaged by AU at the last session to present a road-map on anti-corruption in Africa, would speak on “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”.

The AU is featuring for the first time ”anti-corruption” as the theme of its Heads of Governments Summit.

