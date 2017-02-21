W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari’s Lawyer Accused of Giving Cash Gift of N.5m to Justice Ademola

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, February 21st, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari’s Lawyer has been alleged to present a gift of cash of N500,000 to the embattled Justice of High Court Abuja division, Adeniyi Ademola.

Justice Ademola is currently facing trial over alleged taking of gratification, alongside his wife, Olabowale Ademola.

The allegation was made Tuesday when a Department of State Service’s (DSS) investigator, Mr. Babatunde Adepoju, was testifying before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, as the 16th prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Justice Ademola, his wife, Olabowale and their Counsel Mr. Joe Agi (SAN).

During a cross examination Mr. Agi alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s lawyer, Mr. Kola Awodein paid his client the sum of N500,000 in 2015, while presiding over Buhari’s alleged forged certificate trial.

Mr. Agi however told DSS investigator that the sum paid to Justice Ademola by Awodein was not a bribe, but a gift for the wedding ceremony of Justice Ademola’s daughter.

The accused explained to DSS that Mr. Awodein affirmed that the cash was part of the gifts which the judge received from many donors towards his daughter’s wedding event.

DSS investigator, Mr. Adepoju confirmed that Agi had disclosed the information to him in the course of investigation of the case against the defendants.

Justice Ademola is being tried on 18 counts among of which was receipt from Agi, a BMW Saloon 320i estimated at N8,500,000 through his son, Ademide Ademola, as gratification in the exercise of his official functions.

 

