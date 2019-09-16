Christian Aid Inaugurates New 7-Year Strategic Plan for Nigeria

By Eric Ojo, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Christian Aid, a frontline international charity organisation, has launched a new 7-year strategic plan to further galvanize and deepen its obligation to Nigeria.

The new strategic plan which is tagged; ‘Standing Together’ symbolizes Christian Aid’s re-commitment to a “just, equitable and peaceful society where poverty is eradicated, and everyone is empowered to live life in all its fullness”.

Christian Aid works in some of the world’s poorest communities and act where there is great need, regardless of religion, helping people to live a full life, free from poverty, while providing urgent, practical and effective assistance in tackling the root causes of poverty as well as its effects.

The organization has worked in Nigeria for over 15 years, partnering with other organisations and governments at different levels “to tackle the root causes of poverty in the most hard-to-reach communities and among the most vulnerable individuals”.

Christian Aid focuses on “Democracy and Good Governance, Health and Human Development, Humanitarian, Sustainable Livelihood and Resilience,” especially for the poor and marginalised in the society.

The plan which covers 2019 to 2016 will guide the implementation of Christian Aid’s programmes in Nigeria and is expected to significantly contribute to Nigeria’s strides in meeting the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Nigeria’s social and economic development goals as articulated in the Nigeria’s 2017 – 2020 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

Unveiling the country strategy document in Abuja on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Christian Aid, Amanda Khozi Mukwashi, described Nigeria as an extremely important country that is endowed with the potential to lead the growth and development in Africa.

Mukwashi expressed her delight to be in Nigeria to launch the new plan, noting that Christian Aid will not seat comfortably looking at the number of people living in poverty and fail to act.

She also pledged that her organization is fully committed to faithfully implement the strategy according to plans and schedules as envisaged.

“We will work with stakeholders to identify the root cause poverty and fight poverty together.

Poverty is not an accident” she said.

She therefore challenged the civil society to speak truth to the powers that be and also harped on the need for everyone to work together to tackle economic systems that are putting people in poverty.

“For us at Christian Aid we are tackling those issues at power and structure level”, she added.

Also speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Country Director, Christian Aid in Nigeria, Charles Usie, said for 15 years, the organisation has worked to empower the poorest and most vulnerable groups in selected locations to take ownership of their development through critical programme areas.

“Our work has brought about lasting impacts in the lives of individuals and communities, giving hope to those in despair and reaching out to those hardest to reach.

“The development of this 7-year strategy which began in 2017 has been both an arduous and exciting journey as we step into a new phase of programme delivery with the sustained and reinvigorated purpose of an end to poverty in Nigeria”, he further explained.

He however noted that the organisation has been able to record giant strides on many fronts with support from other partners.

In his words, “Our work with partners, both funded and non-funded have had incredible impact on the delivery of our programmes, and we remain grateful for their dedication and passion to see a better Nigeria”.

Usie noted that the new strategy articulates the organisation’s commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria and the significant impact it has made in the lives of individuals and communities through its health, humanitarian and governance work is evidence of this commitment

He said the organisation’s core belief is that the world can and must be changed so that poverty is ended.

“This is what we stand for. Everything we do is about ending poverty and injustice: swiftly, effectively, sustainably, and our strategy document explains how we set about this task”, he stressed.

He further disclosed that his organization would in the next seven years in Nigeria prioritise and design innovative strategies to engage youths for meaningful development.

The launch was attended by members of the civil society, donor partners and representatives of government agencies.

