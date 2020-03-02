Coronavirus Infection Rages As Saudi Arabia Records First Case

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Saudi Arabia authorities have announced the first coronavirus case in the Kingdom.

The case according to Arab News Monday was identified in a Saudi citizen traveling from Iran to the country through Bahrain.

The report said the person did not disclose to Saudi authorities that they had visited Iran before Bahrain.

The Kingdom’s Health Ministry said it sent an infection control team immediately to check on the citizen, as well as sample for laboratory examination, as part of its precautionary measures.

The results confirmed the man was infected with COVID-19.

The ministry said it had ensured that the infected person remained isolated in hospital and he is receiving medical treatment.

The report added that those who contacted the infected person were counted, and samples were taken from them for examination by the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Reports have it that results would be announced once the examination is completed.

The Ministry has in meantime urged residents in the Kingdom to contact its hotline on 937 if they have any enquiries related to the virus.