#Coronavirus: WHO DG Arrives China As Death Toll Hits 81

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The death toll in China’s new and raging coronavirus has risen to 81, with almost 3,000 confirmed ill.

Following the outbreak, the National new Year holiday has been extended by three days till Sunday, in an attempt to contain the spread.

On Monday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and centre of the outbreak.

The number of deaths in Hubei rose from 56 to 76, with five deaths elsewhere. Wuhan is presently lockdown and several other cities have imposed travel bans.

In Shanghai, the government has stopped businesses from returning to work until 10 February. The ban applies to all companies apart from utilities, medical firms, medical suppliers, and supermarkets.

Meanwhile, the Director-General (DG) of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is in Beijing to discuss the outbreak with the Chinese government and health experts.