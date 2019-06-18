Court Orders Withdrawal of Certificate of Return From Ondo APC Lawmaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has withdrawn the Certificate of Return issued to Mr. Sina Akinwumi, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker in Ondo State.

The action followed a judgement by the State’s High Court. Akinwumi who is representing Okitipupa constituency II of the South West State had earlier been declared by the INEC as the winner of the Saturday, March 9, 2019, State’s House of Assembly election.

Akinwumi was sacked by the court last month on the grounds that he did not win the primary of the party.

Consequently, the court declared James Ololade-Gbegudu of the APC as the winner the primary, which held in October 2018.

The plaintiff through his counsel, Mr. Femi Emodamori, headed to court to seek an order to compel the party and INEC to recognize him as the authentic APC candidate for the constituency and instaed of Akinwunmi, having won the party’s primary.

Sequel to this, the court ordered the INEC to issue the petitioner (Ololade-Gbegudu) the Certificate of Return as the representative of the constituency.

Presenting the certificate of return to Ololade-Gbegudu at the Commission’s headquarters, Alagbaka-Akure, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood said a letter had been issued to Akinwumi to vacate the seat at House of Assembly with immediate effect while the Certificate of Return earlier issued to him had since been withdrawn.

Prof Yakubu who was represented by the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr Rufus Akeju, disclosed: “The speaker and the clerk of the state House of Assembly have been ordered through a letter to comply with the judgement and swear in Gbegudu as a member of the Assembly.”

Ololade-Gbegudu, while reacting to the ruling expressed delight,saying that the truth had prevailed after several months of injustice.

