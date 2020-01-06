Court Remands Pastor Over Alleged Impersonation, Breach Of Public Peace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Monday, remanded a 37-year-old pastor, Emmanuel Nwanosoke, in Ilesa Correctional Centre over alleged impersonation and breach of public peace.

Nwanosoke is facing a two-count charge bordering on impersonation and breach of public peace.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Mr Renegious Ugwu, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Aishat Oloyade, however, overruled the bail application.

Oloyade ordered that a formal bail application be filed by Ugwu on Jan. 27 when the case would come up for mention.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Bose Olayemi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 4, at about 5.30 pm. at Oluode area of Osogbo.

Olayemi said that the defendant, who allegedly paraded himself as a pastor, approached a shop owner, one Olanike Olawale, to prophesise to her but that Olawale told the pastor she did not need his prophecy.

The prosecutor alleged that Olawale’s refusal led to argument between the two, which degenerated into breach of public peace.

She said the offences contravened Sections 249(d) and 509 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003. (NAN)