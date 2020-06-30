COVID-19: PDP Blasts Yaya Bello Over ‘Silent Deaths’ In Kogi

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lamented the ‘disturbing’ manner Governor Yahaya Bello has handled the coronavirus pandemic in his state.

The party in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its spokesperson, stated the lackadaisical attitude of the governor towards COVID-19 prevention and management protocols in the state is disturbing.

He said: “Our party is deeply worried over alleged unreported cases of COVID-19 as well as issues of ‘silent deaths’ in the state, which have become scary.”

He further disclosed that the issue of unreported cases of COVID-19 in Kogi State had put citizens in fear, “especially as Governor Bello’s administration has remained nonchalant and unresponsive towards the matter”.

The PDP stated that the state government had neglected its duties by failing to sensitise and give the people adequate orientation about the pandemic and it was disturbing because “ Governor Bello continues to carry on as if the lives of the people of Kogi do not matter”.

It added: “We note with pain the death of the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajana, who had to be moved from Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, to an isolation facility in Abuja.

“The situation in Kogi leaves no one in doubt that Governor Bello cares so little about the welfare of the people, particularly in the face of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.”

It further urged the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to look again into the situation in the state so as to safeguard the safety of the people.