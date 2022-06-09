I‘ll Work With You, Amaechi Congratulates Tinubu On APC Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, has stated that he will support Bola Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election.

African Examiner recalls that Tinubu, former governor of Lagos, was elected as the APC presidential candidate on Wednesday after he received 1,271 votes to defeat Amaechi who came second with 316 votes.

In a congratulatory letter he personally signed, Amaechi stated that Tinubu deserved the victory.

“Congratulations on your well-deserved victory at the APC Presidential Convention held on 07-08 June 2022 and extend my best wishes as you prepare for 2023 Presidential Elections,” the letter reads.

“I am confident that your victory will re-energize the progressive ideals of our great party APC, buttressed by your mission of a Common Sense Revolution which led to the defeat of PDP in the 2015 general elections.”

He stated that he will provide the support needed to help Tinubu and the APC win the presidential election in 2023.

“As you embark on this historic journey I wish to assure you of my commitment to your success at the polls in 2023 and ultimately look forward to providing the necessary support to ensure that we develop a prosperous country for all Nigerians,” he added.