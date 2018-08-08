Defection: Akpabio Walks Into a Sinking Ship –PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that it’s unfortunate that Senate minority leader Senator Godswill Apkabio chose to walk against the tide to endanger his fine political career.

Prince Secondus said that he finds it very strange that anybody would go into a sinking ship at a time every other person is finding their way out of it.

A statement from the National Chairman’s media office signed by the media adviser, Ike Abonyi said that whatever caused Akpabio’s action must have been for self preservation and not borne out of any rational strategic political decision.

The National Chairman said that Senator Akpabio’s decision does not enjoy the blessing of the people of Akwa Ibom whose mandate he enjoyed for eight years as state governor and nearly four years now as a senator.

“I cannot fathom any reason why on earth Senator Akpabio should work against the tide, moving at opposite direction to a place every reasonable persons are escaping from.

“He deserves our pity because whatever would make somebody to chose bad for good is clearly one that he should be prayed for for salvation especially given the fact that wolves are waiting for his arrival to devour him.

“How on earth can anybody who has his eyes wide open be seen walking into danger knowingly.

Prince Secondus lashed out at the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for arm twisting and intimidating people into their drowning boat ostensibly to ruin and disintegrate the person involved.

He called on the people of Akwa Ibom to be wise and know when to turn their back from a leader directing them to danger.

” I urge you to remain focused and continue to give support to your hard working governor His Excellency Emmanuel Udom as he remains unrelenting in the delivering of democracy to the people.

The National Chairman said that Nigerians have long turned their back on the APC after it became manifest that it has nothing good to offer.

He said that the mission to save our democracy and rescue our country is already on track and no amount of coercion and threat will change what God has already endorsed.

