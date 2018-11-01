Dickson Orders Payment Of 2 Months Salary, 4 Months Pension Arrears

…As Bayelsa Receives N24.1 Billion Paris Club Refund

The Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has directed payment of two months out of the outstanding three months salary arrears and four months of the outstanding seven months pension arrears in the state.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, said in a statement on Thursday that the Governor’s directive followed the receipt of N24.1 billion Paris Club funds.

Ebibai said that the Governor Dickson directed immediate release of the funds for the payment of the arrears òf salaries and pension in keeping faith with an earlier directive to pay arrears of salaries and pension with part of the money.

The Governor had issued an earlier directive to pay the two months salary arrears and four months pension arrears with part of the Paris Club money on September 25, 2018 but had to put it on hold when the Federal Government withdrew the money suddenly.

Ebibai said that the Treasury Department had already commenced steps to carry out the directive of the governor to pay the outstanding arrears of salaries and pension.

According to him, the state is still expecting the last tranche of the Parish Club money, which he said, would be efficiently and prudently managed in line with the policy of the Restoration Government led by Governor Dickson.

The Finance Commissioner added that the Governor also directed payment of October salaries to workers following the receipt of the October Allocation from the Federation Account.

He said further that the funds for the payment of October salaries in the state had already being released to the various ministries for payment.

Ebibai said that the government had to brief the state on the receipts of the Parish Club money and allocation from FAAC in line with the transparency policy of the government.

He said, “The Bayelsa State Government has received the sum 24.1 billion Parish Club refund. The governor in keeping faith with his previous promise has directed the payment of the two months arrears of salaries and four months pension.

“Treasury has already commenced steps to carry out the directive. The state is still expecting the last tranche of the Paris Club money which would be managed as prudently and transparently as the government has done with funds in the state.

“The government took a decision to inform Bayelsans of these receipts in line with the transparency covenant of the government with the people.

“In addition, The Governor has directed the payment of October salary from receipts from the Federation Account and the directive has been carried out with release of funds to ministries.

Ebibai said that Government would always give priority to the welfare of workers as shown by the prompt payment of salaries in the state.

