W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Disaster Averted as Security Operatives Intercept 2 Suicide Bombers in Borno

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, February 7th, 2017

MAIDUGURI, BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Borno Command, Tuesday in Maiduguri averted another disaster as they intercepted two female suicide bombers who attempted to ram into motorists.

The incident according to the State NSCDC Commandant Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi occurred Tuesday around 6.45am at the NNPC Mega Station along Damboa Road, Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He explained “One of the bombers got scared and threw her bomb and was instantly arrested, while the other one started running after people with her explosive but luckily, she was shot on the leg by our personnel after he chased her to a safe place.

“We have deployed our Anti-Bomb Squad to the area.”

The Commandant appealed to all residents of Borno to be on alert and vigilant as the suspected terrorists focused on the soft targets.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=37935

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/disaster-averted-as-security-operatives-intercept-2-suicide-bombers-in-borno/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

AFCON GABON 2017

Final Match
05 February, 2017
--Egypt 1 - Cameroon 2

3rd Place Match
04 February, 2017 -
--Burkina Faso 1 - Ghana 0

More Results

*******************************************

UBA-Advert:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts