Disaster Averted as Security Operatives Intercept 2 Suicide Bombers in Borno

MAIDUGURI, BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Borno Command, Tuesday in Maiduguri averted another disaster as they intercepted two female suicide bombers who attempted to ram into motorists.

The incident according to the State NSCDC Commandant Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi occurred Tuesday around 6.45am at the NNPC Mega Station along Damboa Road, Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He explained “One of the bombers got scared and threw her bomb and was instantly arrested, while the other one started running after people with her explosive but luckily, she was shot on the leg by our personnel after he chased her to a safe place.

“We have deployed our Anti-Bomb Squad to the area.”

The Commandant appealed to all residents of Borno to be on alert and vigilant as the suspected terrorists focused on the soft targets.

