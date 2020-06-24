Edo 2020: Reprieve As Court Okays Obaseki for PDP Primary

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has struck out a suit seeking to bar Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting the State’s Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Governorship primary.

The ruling by Justice E. O Obile-led court followed decision reached by parties to the suit on an out-of-court settlement.

Mr. D. C. Denwigwe (SAN) who is the Counsel the plaintiff and an aspirant in the primary contest which holds Thursday, Mr. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama had earlier sought leave of the court to settle with the defendants.

Counsels to the defendants did not object to the prayer.

The court then took a recess so as to allow parties in the suit amicably settle areas of contentions out of court.

After the recess, Mr. Denwigwe withdrew the suit on the grounds that all parties had settled amicably.

While proclaiming the final ruling, Justice Obile hailed all the parties to the suit for taking proper decision.