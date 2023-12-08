Wike Dismisses Protest Calling For His Resignation, Labels It Sponsored

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has waved off a protest calling for his resignation, insisting that it was sponsored even though he agreed demonstrations are welcomed in a democratic setting.

Wike, a former Rivers State governor, assumed office as the FCT minister months after Bola Tinubu’s emergence as president. But earlier in the week, some placard-bearing demonstrators gathered at the National Assembly, demanding his resignation.

Despite the move, Wike remains deviant, maintaining he is not bothered by such protests.

“Yesterday, somebody told me some people were carrying placards. Frankly speaking, I did not have time to even do that. I was busy. I don’t want to be distracted,” he said at the inauguration of the resurfacing of 49 roads in the Asokoro, Wuse, and Maitama areas of Abuja.

“We want to be focused and deliver on the mandate Mr President has given to us. But one thing you must even understand is that this is democracy.

“So many people are entitled to their opinions. But what is important is that your opinion must be in line with what is good for the people of the FCT. We can’t continue to do the same thing the same way and expect to achieve different results.”

Wike maintained that the protesters were paid.

“So, let nobody bother themselves that they were people who were paid. Yes, they have collected the money and that ended yesterday,” the minister added. “So, nobody should be worried that people are demonstrating.”

He said his administration is committed to ensuring his policies are for the betterment of the generality of FCT residents.

“We have taken decisions to make sure our people are happy,” he said, maintaining that a “few people” cannot benefit at the “detriment of others”. According to him, his administration will make decisions that will improve the lot of the people.

Following the flag-off, the FCT minister promised a facelift of roads in the area.





