EFCC Arrests Lebanese With Over $2m At Abuja Airport

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested one Abbas Lakis, a Lebanese for alleged money laundering.

A statement by EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, said Lakis was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following intelligence report.

The report said he had on him, undeclared huge sums of monies aboard Egypt Airline from Malam Aminu Kano Airport enroute Lebanon.

“At the point of arrest, a thorough search on his luggage, uncovered $2,104,936, £163, 740 and €144,680.

“Other currencies found with Lakis include Riyal 391,838 (Three Hundred and Ninety One Thousand, Eight Hundred and Thirty Eight Riyals), CHF 3,420 (Three Thousand Four Hundred and Twenty Swiss Franc).

“Lira 435 (Four Hundred and Thirty five Lira), £109,000(One Hundred and Nine Thousand Lebanese Pounds), Dirhams 10,135(Ten Thousand One Hundred and Thirty Five UAE Dirhams) ¥10,000 (Ten Thousand Chinese Yuan) and Riyal10 (Ten Qatar riyal), in his possession.

“He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement said./(NAN)

Please follow and like us: