EFCC Denies Raiding Atiku’s Residence; Confirms Arrest of Orji Kalu’s Son

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied the allegation that its operatives raided the residence of the Presidential candidate of the leading opposition – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

EFCC while debunking the accusation Monday in a series of tweets however confirmed that its detectives searched the house where son of a former Governor of Abia State Theodore Orji resides identified as Ogbonna.

The agency disclosed that the ex-Governor’s son and his friend, identified as Kelvin Ilonah, were arrested as part of investigations into Mr. Orji, who has been accused of money laudering and misapproapriation while he ruled the South East State for eight years – between 2007 and 2015.

The anti-graft body said its operatives’ investigations revealed that Orji used his son to launder funds, therefore, extended the probe to him.

EFCC tweeted: “The former Abia governor has been under investigations by the EFCC for money laundering activities, which was discovered to have been carried out through his sons.

“The EFCC had been on the trail of cars allegedly bought by the sons, and last Friday the cars were traced to a nightclub in Abuja, where operatives waited patiently through the night to arrest the owners – Ogbonna and his friend, Kelvin Ilonah.

“They were arrested about 5am on Saturday, and they led operatives to their three-bedroom flat apartment, where documents retrieved showed that it was rented at a rate of N13m per annum.

“They have so far given useful information to the EFCC, which is aiding in investigations. It should be made clear that the EFCC never ‘went after’ Atiku’s sons, neither was Atiku’s son arrested by the EFCC.”

