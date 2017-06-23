Eid-el-Fitr Celebration: Nigeria Government Declares Monday, Tuesday As Public Holiday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, 27 as Public Holiday this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Minister of Interior Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), made the announcement Thursday in Abuja on behalf of FG.

Gen. Dambazau‎ enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of Nigeria in her march to nationhood.

While urging all Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies, as well as join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria, he promised that the present administration would deliver a country which guarantees fundamental freedoms, including the right of residence in any part of the country, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‎The retired Gen reiterated the determination of the FG to protect all lives and property of Nigerians. He however warned troublemakers not to test the will of the administration.

Gen Dambazau asserted that the government has the capability to deploy security agencies to deal with any individual or group that might threaten the corporate existence of the country, as well as the peaceful co-existence of the people.

Please follow and like us: