Eid-El-Fitri: Sanwo-Olu Urges Muslims to Continue Peaceful Coexistence in Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged Muslims to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence among every Lagos resident.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday, congratulated Muslims in the state on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri.

He said that the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri was very significant to Muslims across the world, as it marked the end of one month of abstinence from worldly pleasures with fasting and prayers, observed in accordance with the Islamic injunctions.

”Today, I join millions of people around the world to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria happy Eid-el-Fitri.

”For Muslims, today’s celebration is very unique. It is a feast to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal following 30 days of fasting and other religious acts.

”Ramadan was a period that you denied yourselves the worldly pleasures, turned to your creator for total cleansing and upheld other religious values.

”Such values as the reaffirmation of your duty to serve one another, helping the poor and the vulnerable in the society, offering gratitude, showing compassion and generousity among other good deeds that guide your faith,” the governor said.

He reminded the Muslim faithful of the new reality caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, as it had altered the way people live, work and celebrate.