Ekiti: Fayose Says Buhari is Not a Democrat, Boasts PDP Will Reclaim Stolen Mandate

By Niyi Adeyi

After some hours of silence the Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose is back with his verbal onslaught, contending that the outcome of the State last Saturday’s Governorship election is a proof that President Muhammadu Buhari is not democratic.

Fayose on his twitter handle @GovAyoFayose Monday fired: ”on this Ekiti election, President Buhari demonstrated truly that he is not a democrat, but a dictator and fascist per excellence.

”It is only Buhari that will pride himself with the security shooting sporadically at polling centres , scaring people to pave the way for the APC thugs to snatch ballot boxes.

”The President should bury his head in shame for using the police, army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and INEC to snatch the mandate given to Olusola and deliver it to Fayemi “whom Ekiti people rejected.”

He also tweeted: ”What Buhari won as referendum from Ekiti people, Nigerians, and international community is shame, big shame”.

Fayose asked: ”If APC truly won, why was it that there was no jubilation in Ekiti? That victory of Kayode Fayemi is pyrrhic; we will reclaim the stolen mandate in the court by the power of God”.

”As for me, I am Peter Ayodele Fayose, I hold with my head high. I can never be suppressed. I don’t lose battles and I will not lose this. By the power of God, I will laugh last” the Governor boasted.

