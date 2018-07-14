#Ekitidecides: INEC Card Reader Rejects PDP Candidate’s PVC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The PDP candidate in Ekiti Governorship election Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, has reportedly tried repeatedly without success to cast his vote, as his PVC is rejected by the card reader.

Prof Eleka hails from the Ikere Council area of the State.

The incumbent Deputy Governor’s PVC was first rejected by the card reader and he waited a while before going back to try it again, but there was no success.

While being asked by journalists, Prof Eleka replied he was afraid, saying if this could happen to him, others might also be disenfranchised because there was no alternative to the machine.

“I cannot say I don’t have confidence in the electoral process but I have my fears.

“My card has been rejected twice now. It is amazing and they asked me if the card is bent or something but you all can see the card is not bent. The REC should do something about that.

“APC agents are going about distributing money to voters in the presence of INEC officials and security men” the PDP candidate alleged.

