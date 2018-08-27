Enugu APC Denies Alliance With APGA, PDC

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the All progressive Congress APC, has dismissed speculations in some quarters that it is considering Alliance with People For Democratic Change, PDC and All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA in the state.

This rumour is as result that some aspirants of the two opposition parties who recently defected to APC now add their former party’s logo in their campaign posters.

The Enugu state chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who debunked the rumour weekend at Amechi Awkunanaw Community, during the official declaration of Hon. Nsude Oguejiofor Nnaji, for the Enugu North/Enugu South federal constituency seat in 2019, urged members of the party and public to disregard such speculation which “is deceitful and has no basis.

“We have observed that some National and state Assemblies Aspirants who joined our party from PDC and APGA recently, are including the orange and cockerel fowl logo symbols of their former party’s in their campaign posters, on the alleged believe that the two opposition parties are entering into alliance with APC in Enugu state.

“I want to use this medium to make it categorically clear that Enugu APC is not discussing any alliance or collaboration deal with PDC or APGA, our party is strong enough to win all elections in 2019, both at the state and national level so, people should stop deceiving themselves and their supporters. It is either you are in APC or not” Nwoye stated.

“Again, people should know that political party alliance cannot be discussed at the state level, it is a national issue, we must try to avoid deception.”

Dr. Nwoye, had during the event boasted that anybody that wins the party’s ticket for Enugu North/Enugu South federal constituency is as good as having won the election before the election proper because two most prominent politicians in Enugu state, ex- senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani and Senator Jim Nwobodo, who themselves are APC chieftains, hail from the constituency.

“Please the message is very clear, this is the senatorial district and the House of Representatives district of Ken Nnamani (Onwa) and Jim Nwobodo (Anyanwu). So it’s finished. There is no going back; Nnamani and Nwobodo have access to President Muhammadu Buhari. There is no other political juggernaut presently existing in the entire Enugu state who is bigger than Nnamani and Nwobodo; and this is where they are.

“There is no way in this world that we will give a ticket to anybody in this federal constituency that PDP people will defeat us. Anybody that we give this ticket has already gone to the green chambers, period.”

The chairman, who led other members of the state executive committee to the event, used the opportunity to debunk insinuations that there is division in the state chapter of the party, asserting that there is only one APC leadership which he heads in the state, and informed members that he has been invited for the national executive council (NEC) meeting of the party on September 1st 2018.

“There is only one structure, I saw the nonsense written by PDP people that Enugu APC is divided, we are not divided, if you go to INEC there is a list for all the executive for 260 wards to the 17 local governments to the state executive and your names are there.

“Meanwhile I have been invited for national executive council meeting, which is the highest decision-making organ of our party, and when I come back I will still brief you. It is important we say this because of the aspirants, so nobody should entertain any fear,” he said.

Nnaji, in his speech, urged people of the area to vote out the incumbent lawmaker repenting the federal constituency under the platform of PDP, Hon. Chima Oji, for poor performance.

The aspirant, alleged that Oji, has no constituency office anywhere in his constituency, which he said was a veritable example of poor representation and disconnection with his constituents.

According to him, “Our representative (Oji) has no liaison office either in Enugu North or Enugu South local government, his constituency. If you give me the opportunity to represent you such a thing will not happen.

“There must be a conference point for regular meetings and interface with my people. I’m too acquainted with my local environment; it will be an easy ride for me if APC gives me the ticket. I’m a grassroot person, so I know my people and they know me,” he said.

Nnaji described APC as a unique platform that guarantees every person’s aspirations, and commended the state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye for his effective leadership and dynamism, which made the party the choice of numerous “high calibre decampees in recent time.”

