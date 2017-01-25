Enugu PDP Suffers Another Set Back As Ex-Speaker, Dozens Of Supporters Decamp To APC

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

Enugu Nigeria, (African Examiner) – The political structure of the People’s Democratic party PDP, in Enugu state on Tuesday suffered yet another set back, as the immediate past Speaker of the state House of Assembly, chief Eugene Odoh, defected to the ruling All progressive congress, APC along side dozens of his supporters.

African Examiner reports that the development is coming about 48 hours after a former president of the Nigerian Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani, also dumped the party for APC.

Receiving Odoh formally into its fold shortly after he completed his membership registration at his Ukehe ward 2 in Igboetiti council Area of the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, state chairman of the APC, said “today we are continuing with the funeral procession of the PDP in Enugu state.

He described the ex-Enugu House of Assembly boss, as a true democratic and a progressive who contributed immensely towards the stability and sustainability of democracy in the state.

Shortly after presenting the APC broom symbol, manifesto, constitution as amended 2014, and flag to the new entrant, Nwoye declared that “today you have been formally admitted, registered, and baptised in the party of the progressives.

According to the chairman, with the development, “you will agree with me that PDP has fallen in all the three senatorial districts of Enugu state, and I want to use this forum to call on other progressives and democrats in Enugu state and south- east to rise up and embrace the APC for our political interests.

Speaking at the event, the erstwhile speaker, said it is quite unfortunate that PDP derailed as a result of impunity and other forms of undemocratic acts by its leaders at all levels.

He said how do one expect a political party where impunity was the watch word and order of the day to succeed? “But we are glad that today we have found scour in the APC.

Odoh, who promised to join other stalwarts of the APC in the state to build and popularise the party in his locality and state in general said: “we are coming into the party by the grace of God with not less than 10,000 people for a start.

While urging the Igbos to embrace the ruling party emass, the ex- lawmaker vowed to join APC political forces in ensuring that a grand finale funeral is giving to PDP in Enugu state ahead of 2017 general poll.

African Examiner recalled that Odoh, had indicated interest to run for the 2015 governorship election in the state, but was denied the PDP ticket during the primary election, a development that pitched him against the immediate past governor the state, Barrister Sullivan Chime, who was allegedly against his ambition.

