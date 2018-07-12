Enugu Police Nab 38-Year-Old Man Over Alleged Raping of 2 Siblings

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command has apprehended a 38-year-old man identified as Eze Collins Nwankwo for sexually abusing two sisters of same parent.

According to the Police, the victims are between the ages of 7 and 10 years.

The suspect who resides at No 3 Nome Close Sunrise Estate Emene, Enugu

Was said to have taken advantage of the little girls, who were brought to stay with him, as a neighbour when their parents traveled.

The State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to AFRICAN EXAMINER Wednesday via a statement, said the suspect, who had promised to take care of the children pending their parents arrival from the village later developed other evil ideas.

He allegedly committed the unholy act severally with the little girls before the bubble bust.

The victims were later rushed to a Hospital at Emene for medical attention.

Amaraizu confirmed that full scale investigations have begun into the alleged incident.

The suspect who is now assisting the police in their investigations has blamed the devil for his action, saying “the Devil pushed him into the mess and has since regretted action.

