W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ex-Governor of Bendel State Ogbemudia Dies at 85

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, March 10th, 2017

EDO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Military Administrator (MILAD) of old Bendel State, (now Edo state), Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia is dead.

Ogbemudia was said to have died late Thursday in a private hospital at age 85.

He served as MILAD from September, 1967 – 1975 after the liberation of state from the Biafran forces.

Late Ogbemudia was later elected as the Executive Governor of Bendel state in 1983 under the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38332

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/ex-governor-of-bendel-state-ogbemudia-dies-at-85/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts