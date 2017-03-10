Ex-Governor of Bendel State Ogbemudia Dies at 85

EDO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Military Administrator (MILAD) of old Bendel State, (now Edo state), Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia is dead.

Ogbemudia was said to have died late Thursday in a private hospital at age 85.

He served as MILAD from September, 1967 – 1975 after the liberation of state from the Biafran forces.

Late Ogbemudia was later elected as the Executive Governor of Bendel state in 1983 under the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

