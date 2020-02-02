Factory, Buildings Razed In Fresh Lagos Fire

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Ojokoro in Ifako/Ijaiye Local Government area of Lagos State Sunday witnessed another devastating fire outbreak.

Our correspondent gathered that the fire erupted around 4pm from a factory, located on popular Clem road, Jankara side in Ojokoro area.

The fire subsequently raged and razed down another three nearby buildings.

The first team of emergency workers (firefighters) who arrived at the scene battled to put out the fire, but to no avail as they ran out of water.

The cause of the inferno was not immediately known.

As at the time of filling this report, police team and other law enforcement officers have arrived the locations, to check break down of law and order.

Recall that there was pipeline explosion two weeks ago at Ekoro/Ile Epo axis in Alimosho LGA. The same week, the popular Amu plank market in Mushin area was totally razed down by fire, while a section of yet another popular Balogun market on Lagos Island was engulfed by fire last week Wednesday.

However, there was no loss of life in the latest incident, but like others, properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the fire.