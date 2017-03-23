Fear Grips Serving, Ex-Abia Govt Officials Over Arrest Of State Accountant General

Picture caption: Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State, Nigeria

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Umuahia

(African Examiner) – Serving and former government officials in Abia state, South- East Nigeria are now living in fear following the arrest of the state Accountant General (AG), Chief Gabriel Onyendilefu on Tuesday by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial recklessness during the immediate past administration.

African Examiner gathered that the operatives stormed Umuahia, the Abia State capital in the evening and arrested Onyendilefu.

A source who witnessed the arrest, but craved anonymity said the (AG) was picked by the anti-graft agency’s operatives as he was emerging from an Hotel, located at the World Bank Housing Estate, Umuahia.

Although, there have conflicting reports over his arrest, while some government residents said he is currently being detained at the South-East zonal office of the EFCC in Enugu, others are saying he was quizzed to Abuja and later released.

Efforts by Our correspondent to speak with the South-East zonal spokesman of the EFCC, Chris Oluka, was unsuccessful, as his mobile phone line could not go through.

