FG, South West Governors Agree on Amotekun

By Ayo Balogun, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government of Nigeria and the governors of the South west have resolved their differences regarding the controversial security outfit of the region named “Amotekun.”

The resolution followed a meeting on Thursday in Abuja between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, South West Governors, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police.

African Examiner gathered that the meeting was at the instance of the Governors who had asked to see President Muhammadu Buhari over the Amotekun Initiative but due to the President’s foreign engagement, he asked the Vice President to host the meeting.

All the parties agreed that the structure of Amotekun should align with the Community Policing policy of the Federal Government.

They also agreed that necessary legal instruments to be put in place by each of the States to give legal backing to the initiative and address all issues concerning its operations as well as its regulations.