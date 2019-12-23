Fire Razes LG Headquarters In Anambra As Police Begin Investigation

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AAFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra state police Command is to carry out thorough investigation on the possible cause of fire that gutted parts of Awka South Council Area headquarters in Awka, the state capita.

Police public Relations officer PPRO, in the state, Haruna Mohammed who disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Awka, said an office, belonging to a director in the office of the Head of service of the council was affected.

According to him, “Following the distress call, Police patrol teams led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations DCP Abdulaziz Obansa rushed to the scene and alerted the fire service department who responded immediately and put off the fire.

He said the cause of the fire which was said to have started at about 9 pm could not be ascertained.

Mohammed added: “Meanwhile, cause of fire and value of property destroyed yet unknown. No life was lost, and no casualty was recorded.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.” the PPRO said.