FirstBank CEO, Adeduntan Named Leadership Banker of the Year

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos, March 16, 2017 – Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, the Managing Director/CEO of First Bank of Nigeria Limited & Subsidiaries, has been named Banker of the Year in the Leadership Persons of the year award, 2016.

The awards recognise and celebrate the significant performance of individuals, corporate, private and public organisations across sectors, with huge contribution to national development thereby stimulating development, setting standards and motivating excellent output despite the current economic recession.

Adeduntan was also lauded for the pioneering role the Bank is playing in promoting the growth of the African Financial Services Industry as a whole. The award will be officially presented at the 2016 Annual Leadership Conference and Awards Ceremony scheduled to hold on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the expansive dome of the International Conference Centre Abuja.

Leadership Group Limited, publishers of Leadership Newspaper also noted that its management was impressed with FirstBank’s growth to enviable heights under the leadership of Dr. Adeduntan adding that the award was in recognition of the excellent leadership style and the integrity attributes display with which he has led the Bank to become the Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria for the sixth time in a row.

Responding, Adeduntan thanked the management of Leadership Group for the award, stating that the award would be a further inspiration for FirstBank to continue to partner with Nigerian businesses committed to the socio-economic development of the country. He also stated that FirstBank will remain committed to drive innovation and transformation in the industry and build a global brand that will positively impact on the financial services needs of all stakeholders. “We would keep up the momentum, resilience and flexibility to better meet growing customer expectations” he stated.

The 2016 Annual Leadership Conference and Awards with the theme, “The Rice Economy” will highlight the sustainable impact of the strategic partnership intervention of Lagos and Kebbi State with production of “Lake Rice” to salvage Nigeria’s agriculture value-chain.

