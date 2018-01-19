Ghana Warns British Airways Over Bed Bugs on Flight to Accra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghana’s Aviation Minister Cecelia Dapaah has warned British Airways (BA) it could face sanctions, after reports of bed bugs on some of the airline’s flights into the country.

A British newspaper reported this week that a BA flight to Accra was grounded at London’s Heathrow Airport for four hours, after the insects were found crawling on the seats.

British Airways, which has a monopoly on direct flights between the UK and Ghana, has issued a statement saying such incidents were extremely rare, and a specialist team had taken immediate steps to resolve the issue.

It told the BBC that Ghana remained an important destination for the company./BBC

Please follow and like us: