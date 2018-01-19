W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ghana Warns British Airways Over Bed Bugs on Flight to Accra

Posted by Featured, Latest News, West Africa Friday, January 19th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghana’s Aviation Minister Cecelia Dapaah has warned British Airways (BA) it could face sanctions, after reports of bed bugs on some of the airline’s flights into the country.

A British newspaper reported this week that a BA flight to Accra was grounded at London’s Heathrow Airport for four hours, after the insects were found crawling on the seats.

British Airways, which has a monopoly on direct flights between the UK and Ghana, has issued a statement saying such incidents were extremely rare, and a specialist team had taken immediate steps to resolve the issue.

It told the BBC that Ghana remained an important destination for the company./BBC

 

 

