Governor Ortom’s Defection Shocks APC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, July 26th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the defection of the Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) as shocking.

Mallam Bolaji Abudullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary said in a statement that governor had told the party that he was satisfied with the assurances he got after a meeting in abuja.

The statement partly reads:

“The governor had left the meeting saying he was satisfied with the assurances given by party leaders, we are still working on giving effect to the resolutions from the meeting.

“Therefore, we are somewhat surprised by Gov Ortom’s decision,”

“We once again call on members across the country to remain calm as the party leadership continues to work hard to position the party strongly for the next general elections.”

 

Classified Adverts