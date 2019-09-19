Governors Forum Pledges to Improve Power Supply

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), has pledged to partner with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to improve power supply across the country.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, announced this while reading the communiqué of the forum meeting held on Wednesday night in Abuja.

Fayemi said that the governors received a presentation by the TCN at the meeting which highlighted issues around inadequate transmission and sought governors’ commitment to improving power in the country.

Also, speaking on the Federal Government’s moves to recover N614 billion loan facility from 35 states of the federation, Fayemi said that they were ready to pay but there should be reconciliation of accounts.

“If you borrow, you pay. We are never averse to payment of loans under legal environment and we don’t want a situation that will put our financial system in jeopardy.

“However, governors believe that we are ready to pay, we also have a duty to ensure a reconciliation of account as far as moneys owed to states may be concerned,” he said.

Recall, that Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed had said that the Federal Government had resolved to recover N614 billion loan facility from 35 states of the federation.

The minister stated this when she briefed State House correspondents on the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), presided by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at the State House, Abuja.

