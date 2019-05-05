W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gunmen Kidnap Taraba Female Perm. Sec.

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, May 5th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday, abducted Mrs Suzzy Nathan, Permanent Secretary, Taraba Ministry of Water Resources, Jalingo from her home.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jalingo.

Misal said the command was deploying every intelligence to establish if it was a kidnapping case since no contact had been made with anyone claiming to be behind the abduction.

“The police were not alerted on time about the incident, but the permanent secretary is missing, so we are using our intelligence to ascertain whether it is a case of kidnapping.”

The gunmen, according to a resident who pleaded anonymity, came to the house at Kasuwan Mbera Area of Jalingo, at about 2:17 a.m., forcefully opened the gate and threatened to shoot anyone who tried to stop them from abducting the permanent secretary.

He said the gunmen, who were shooting sporadically for some time, scared away residents of the area before whisking Nathan away. (NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=48223

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/gunmen-kidnap-taraba-female-perm-sec/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

Zenith Bank Advertisement

FirstBank ADVERTISEMENT

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts