Imo: Hope Dashed As Supreme Court Dismisses Ihedioha’s Review Application

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court has dismissed the application for review of its January 14, 2020, judgment filed by the sacked Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Ihedioha, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives had approached the apex court, challenging his removal by the Justice Kudirat Kerere-Ekun led five man panel. He prayed the court to set aside its ruling which declared Governor Hope Uzodinma as the valid winner of the last governorship election in the South east state.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, Tuesday in Abuja, the Nigeria capital city in a split ruling of six-to-one, described Ihedioha’s application as an invitation to sit in an appeal over its judgment.

Still, Justice Chima Nweze in a resenting ruling held that the Supreme Court had the power to overrule itself when the need arises.

Justice Nweze upheld the Court of Appeal’s judgement which upheld Ihedioha’s victory, contending that the apex court in its January 14, 2020 judgment was wrong in declaring Governor Uzodinma the winner of the March 9, 2019 Governorship poll.

Recall that the apex court last Wednesday dismissed the Bayelsa APC Governorship candidate, David Lyon. He and his Deputy who was found guilty of using forged certificate asked also asked the Supreme court to reverse itself – from declaring the PDP candidate Douye Diri the Governor and declared him instead.

The court however threw out the case, for lacking in merit. The court also held that reversing itself except in the cases of typographical errors, would open floodgate of already rested cases.

The apex also awarded a fine of N30m each against the APC and its candidate, Lyon over what it described as abuse of court process.