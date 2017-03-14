JAMB Mock Exams Free, Optional; to Hold April 8 -Oloyede

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has clarified that its 2017 UTME mock exercise is free and optional. JAMB Registrar/ Chief Executive Prof. Ishaq Oloyede made the clarification Tuesday at a meeting with UTME CBT centre operators and other stakeholders.

While specifying that JAMB would not extend the date for sales of forms, which is April 19, JAMB Registrar announced that the mock examination would hold April 8, 2017, while the UTME proper would be conducted between May 6 and May 20.

“We have put in place facilities that will make it easy for candidates to register.

“For instance, as soon as a candidate creates his profile on his mobile phone, automatically we will send our e-syllabus and e-brochure into his e-mail.

“So, even before going to pay for the mock, he already has all the materials that he will need for the registration.

“We are also talking to CBT centre operators not to extort candidates just as we are also asking candidates not to pay now for the mock examination, which is purely optional” the JAMB boss affirmed.

Prof Oloyede restated that the mock examination had been made free by JAMB for interested candidates, adding that the gesture was part of the board’s corporate social responsibility.

The candidates, he confirmed would pay N700 to owners of centres where they would be posted at the point of registration for the mock examination.

Speaking on why the mock was made free, Oloyede stated “We will not charge fees for the mock examination because we want to do it as our own way of giving back to the society.

“But the CBT centres will be allowed to charge a token of N700 for the mock and it is at that point that all prospective candidates for the mock examination are expected to pay.

“There will also be no cash transaction.

“Candidates can use their ATMs or if they must use cash, they can pay into the banks to avoid extortion of any kind” Prof Oloyede advised.

The former UNILORIN VC warned that it was important for candidates to keep passwords to their e-emails, ATM cards and even registration numbers to themselves and safe, to avoid being exposed to the antics of hackers.

The Registrar added that over 600 public and private centres have been approved for the conduct of this year’s UTME nationwide.

The essence of the stakeholders’ meeting with owners of centres Prof Oloyede stressed was to put finishing touches to the state of readiness ahead of the examination.

He confirmed that no fewer than 400 CBT centre – operators nationwide participated in the meeting.

